TALLAHASSEE — A federal appeals court has agreed to move quickly in a dispute about whether 14 Florida legislators need to turn over documents in a challenge to a law restricting the way race-related concepts can be taught in universities.
The 11th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals issued an order Thursday granting a request to “expedite” oral arguments in the dispute. The order said arguments will be held the week of July 17 in Atlanta.
Attorneys for the state went to the appeals court after Chief U.S. District Judge Mark Walker on Feb. 22 rejected part of a request to quash subpoenas seeking information about the 2022 law, which Gov. Ron DeSantis dubbed the “Stop Wrongs To Our Kids and Employees Act,” or “Stop WOKE Act.”
Plaintiffs in a constitutional challenge to the law (HB 7) subpoenaed documents from House members as part of an effort to determine if the measure was passed with a racially discriminatory purpose, according to court documents. The House filed a motion in January to quash the subpoenas, arguing that they violated a legal concept known as legislative privilege.
In his order, Walker agreed that legislative privilege shielded documents such as lawmakers’ communications “with their staff, other members of the Florida Legislature and their staff, and third parties regarding their motivations and mental impressions concerning the formulation of HB 7.” But he ordered that the lawmakers turn over certain “factually based information” to the plaintiffs.