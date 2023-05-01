TALLAHASSEE — A federal appeals court has agreed to move quickly in a dispute about whether 14 Florida legislators need to turn over documents in a challenge to a law restricting the way race-related concepts can be taught in universities.

The 11th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals issued an order Thursday granting a request to “expedite” oral arguments in the dispute. The order said arguments will be held the week of July 17 in Atlanta.

Recommended for you