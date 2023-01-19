TALLAHASSEE — A proposal began moving forward Tuesday in the Florida House that would allow colleges and universities to steer endorsement deals and other compensation opportunities toward student-athletes.

The House Postsecondary Education & Workforce Subcommittee unanimously approved the bill (HB 99). The measure would make a significant change to a law, known as a name, image and likeness law, that allows college athletes to get paid.

