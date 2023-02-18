TALLAHASSEE — A joint legislative panel Wednesday approved steering $15 million to New College of Florida for expenses such as recruiting new faculty. The Joint Legislative Budget Commission, which is made up of House and Senate members, signed off on the money after Gov. Ron DeSantis announced it as a priority amid a broader effort to target “trendy ideology” on campuses.

“Funds available may be used for hiring faculty, offering student scholarships, and covering additional operational costs necessary to transition into a world-class classical liberal arts educational institution,” a description of the budget amendment said.

