TALLAHASSEE — — A proposal to change the state’s Save Our Homes property-tax cap cleared its first legislative committee on Wednesday, despite concerns that it might force counties to cut services or shift the tax burden.

The Senate Community Affairs Committee voted 8-1 to approve a proposed constitutional amendment (SJR 122) that would provide bigger savings to homeowners. Currently, Save Our Homes places a 3 percent cap on annual increases in taxable values of homesteaded property. The proposal would lower that to 2 percent.

