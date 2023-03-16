Griff Griffitts

Rep. Griff Griffitts, R-Panama City Beach, is sponsoring a bill to try to curb lawsuits over windshield-damage claims.

 COLIN HACKLEY/NEWS SERVICE OF FLORIDA

TALLAHASSEE — Amid a debate pitting insurers against independent auto-glass shops, Florida lawmakers Tuesday started moving forward with a proposal aimed at preventing lawsuits over windshield-damage claims.

The House Insurance & Banking Subcommittee approved a bill (HB 541) that would bar a controversial practice known as “assignment of benefits” that insurers contend fuels lawsuits over claims. Also, the bill would prevent glass shops from offering such things as gift cards and rebates to motorists making claims.

