TALLAHASSEE — The state Senate and House are moving forward with a plan that is expected to lead to thousands of additional children receiving subsidized health-insurance coverage through the KidCare program. The Senate Health and Human Services Appropriations Committee on Wednesday approved its version of the bill (SB 246), filed by Sen. Alexis Calatayud, R-Miami. The full House is scheduled to take up its version (HB 121) on Thursday.

Under KidCare, families who do not qualify for Medicaid can pay $15 or $20 a month in premiums to insure children. Subsidized coverage is available to families with incomes up to 200% of the federal poverty level, or about $60,000 for a family of four, according to a House staff analysis. The bills would increase that threshold to 300% of the federal poverty level.

