TALLAHASSEE — Permanent repairs to the hurricane-damaged Sanibel Causeway and efforts to rebuild Lee County’s commercial waterfront top nearly $5 billion in budget requests that lawmakers have filed for the 2023 legislative session.

As of Monday morning, House members had submitted 2,165 budget requests seeking $4.65 billion to help fund local projects and programs in the fiscal year that will start July 1.

