Jay Collins

Sen. Jay Collins, R-Tampa, is sponsoring a bill aimed at preventing land purchases by entities tied to China.

 COLIN HACKLEY/NEWS SERVICE OF FLORIDA

TALLAHASSEE — The Florida Senate has started fast-tracking a proposal that would bar the sale of agricultural land and property within 20 miles of military bases to interests tied to the Chinese government or other nations on a list of “countries of concern.”

The bill (SB 264), which passed the Senate Judiciary Committee on Tuesday, also would prevent Florida government agencies from entering contracts involving access to personal information with entities tied to countries of concern. Also, it would require health-care providers to ensure electronic technology keeps patient information within the continental U.S.

