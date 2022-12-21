US Congress Budget

The sun rises behind the Capitol in Washington, early Wednesday, Dec. 14, 2022. Congressional leaders have unveiled a $1.7 trillion spending package early Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2022, that includes another large round of aid to Ukraine, a nearly 10% boost in defense spending and roughly $40 billon to assist communities across the country recovering from drought, hurricanes and other natural disasters.

 J. SCOTT APPLEWHITE/AP PHOTO, FILE

Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — Congressional leaders unveiled a government-wide $1.7 trillion spending package early Tuesday that includes another large round of aid to Ukraine, a nearly 10% boost in defense spending and roughly $40 billion to assist communities across the country recovering from drought, hurricanes and other natural disasters.

