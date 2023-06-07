TALLAHASSEE — As they try to defend a congressional redistricting plan, the Florida House and Senate will be able to challenge part of a 2010 constitutional amendment that set rules for drawing maps, a Leon County circuit judge said Monday.

The ruling by Judge J. Lee Marsh came in a lawsuit filed by a coalition of voting-rights groups and individual plaintiffs that contends, in part, the redistricting plan violates the 2010 “Fair Districts” constitutional amendment because it diminishes the voting power of Black residents in North Florida.

