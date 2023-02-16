Mowerplex in Avon Park

The Mowerplex in Avon Park is quiet now as Nasgrass seeks to increase its insurance coverage, as required by the city, before resuming its lawnmower racing.

 MARC VALERO/STAFF

AVON PARK — Lawnmower racing is still on hold with a possible environmental concern at the Avon Park Mowerplex, which is adjacent to the Avon Park Executive Airport.

A few months ago someone was cutting grass in the area and smelled what was believed to be contamination from the property. The property is owned by the city and was a landfill many years ago.

