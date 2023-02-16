AVON PARK — Lawnmower racing is still on hold with a possible environmental concern at the Avon Park Mowerplex, which is adjacent to the Avon Park Executive Airport.
A few months ago someone was cutting grass in the area and smelled what was believed to be contamination from the property. The property is owned by the city and was a landfill many years ago.
In response, the City of Avon Park required Nasgrass, the lawnmower racing association, to obtain additional insurance coverage.
Nasgrass President Wes Pyburn said the city is requiring Nasgrass to have an additional $5 million in pollution insurance, which would put the total at $10 million in insurance coverage and the airport only has $6 million for the entire property.
The insurance cost is very expensive so they are shopping around, he said. They have gotten one quote and it is very expensive so they are trying to find something cheaper, but another quote was close to that first costly quote.
“So we are trying to find cheaper insurance so we can get back out there,” Pyburn said. “We don’t want to leave Avon Park, but ... .”
The city’s $10 million insurance requirement seems kind of high, but that is what they want, he said.
Highlands News-Sun asked if he noticed an unusual smell in the area of the Mowerplex?
Pyburn replied, “Nope. I went out there just to check on things ... and I didn’t smell anything. It’s pretty normal and it has been pretty normal for 25 years. We haven’t had an issue.”
The racing season is September through May. It is a dirt track so they shut down in May because when the rainy season is here it is practically impossible to get a race going, he explained.
“So literally at this point, nearly our entire season is gone by the time we clean it if we got insurance tomorrow,” Pyburn noted. “There would probably be about two races left by the time we could get it open.
During the racing season, the lawnmower races are scheduled on the second Saturday of the month. The Mowerplex is at 2155 W. Herrick Road, which just west of the Avon Park Executive Airport.