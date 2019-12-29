SEBRING — A lawsuit claiming poor county maintenance of a road shoulder as a factor in a single-vehicle accident is scheduled for mediation.
According to the complaint filed Oct. 31, 2018, Frank Vega, a Highlands County resident, was driving his personal motor vehicle, on Feb. 8, 2015, eastbound on Kenilworth Boulevard in Sebring. He was in the process of negotiating a curve in the road in an area with no lighting, when his vehicle left the roadway.
The roadway had a poorly maintained shoulder, which featured a steep drop from the level of the paved surface to the roadway shoulder, which created a hazard to Vega, according to the complaint.
Vega was unable to return to the roadway as his motor vehicle caught the edge of the road and spun counter clockwise, causing it to overturn onto its left side off the roadway, the complaint states. Vega suffered injuries from the incident and aggravated a previously existing condition.
Vega seeks a judgment against the county in excess of $15,000, according to the complaint filed by attorney David Henry of Morgan & Morgan, Tampa.
Highlands County filed a motion to dismiss stating the plaintiff failed to satisfy the pre-suit written notice requirement, in accordance with Florida Statutes.
The county's response to the plaintiff's amended complaint states the county had no notice nor knowledge of any alleged defect in the premises. The county also claims the condition complained of by the plaintiff is so commonly expected on such premises that there is no legal duty to warn of said condition.
The county stated the negligence of unknown third parties contributed to the condition that caused damages or injuries to the plaintiff.
The county gave notice on June 25, 2019 of a settlement proposal to the plaintiff, which was not accepted.
A mediation session has been scheduled for March 4 at the Sebring office of Accurate Reporting Service, Inc. with K.C. Bouchillon serving as mediator.