Woodhaven Estates, Sebring

 MARC VALERO/STAFF

SEBRING — A judge has approved an amended case management plan in the lawsuit filed in 2019 by two mobile home parks and a property owner against the City of Sebring.

In December 2019, two mobile home parks and a property owner filed a temporary injunction in the 10th Judicial Circuit Court, Highlands County, seeking to prohibit the City of Sebring from terminating or refusing to supply utility services based on (at that time) a recently approved city ordinance.

