SEBRING — A judge has approved an amended case management plan in the lawsuit filed in 2019 by two mobile home parks and a property owner against the City of Sebring.
In December 2019, two mobile home parks and a property owner filed a temporary injunction in the 10th Judicial Circuit Court, Highlands County, seeking to prohibit the City of Sebring from terminating or refusing to supply utility services based on (at that time) a recently approved city ordinance.
The temporary injunction was sought by Sebring Village, 890 Village Drive, off Schumacher Road; Woodhaven Estates, 2103 Fiesta Way, off Brunns Road and Kevin Smith, who at the time was a new Sebring Village property owner.
The motion for the temporary injunction stated that on Sept. 19, 2019 the City of Sebring enacted Ordinance No. 1445 requiring property owners to consent to annexation as a condition of providing water and sewer services to new residents/tenants. The ordinance violates the city’s long-established duty to serve as a public utility, the motion from the plaintiffs stated.
The City of Sebring always had a policy that any time water or sewer service is extended beyond the city limits, the recipient of the water and sewer service would agree to be annexed into the city when and if their property becomes contiguous to the city limits.
Temporary measures were put in place to keep the water flowing, but the litigation continued.
A mediation session in February ended at impasse.
The amended civil case management plan, signed by Judge Angela Cowden, shows the deadline for the completion of fact and discovery by the plaintiffs and defendant as Oct. 14, 2022.
The deadline for all objections to pleadings and pretrial motions to be resolved is Dec. 1, 2022.
The trial information in the case management plan is unchanged and shows an estimated length of non-jury trial of two to three days, but no trial date has been set.
The mobile home parks are being represented by the Sarasota law firm, Lutz, Bobo & Telfair, P.A.
City Attorney Bob Swaine is representing the City of Sebring.