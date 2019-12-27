SEBRING — A motion for default has been filed in the 10th Judicial Circuit Court against The School Board of Highlands County for failure to respond to lawsuit.
School Board Finance Director Richard “Bo” Birt informed Highlands News-Sun Thursday afternoon that the district was unaware of the lawsuit.
It appears that a summons that was to be issued to then-School Board Chairman Bill Brantley was served to someone unrelated to the district.
A complaint in a lawsuit filed on Oct. 24 states that on Aug. 20, 2018 Marielys Diaz Luna was driving a 2010 Acura on Commerce Center Drive while the School Board allowed Dennis Stahl to operate a school bus, and he “negligently operated the bus so that it collided with the vehicle driven by Luna.”
A summons related to the case was filed Oct. 24 to be sent to Brantley.
A court document shows a process server issued the summons to a School Board office manager on Nov. 8.
According to the summons, within 20 days after receiving the summons, a written defense is to be filed with the Clerk or Court. If a defendant fails to do so, a default will be entered against that defendant for the relief demanded in the complaint or petition.
Attorney William H. Winters of Winters & Yonker, Tampa, is representing Luna.
Winters filed the motion for default on Dec. 18 against the School Board, “for failure to serve any paper on the undersigned or file any paper as required by law.”
The default was entered Dec. 18 by the Deputy Clerk of Court in the action against the School Board.
The lawsuit complaint states that as a result of the collision, Luna incurred injuries resulting in pain and suffering, disability, disfigurement, mental anguish ... loss of earnings, loss of the ability to earn money and aggravation of a previously existing injuring, the complaint states. The losses are either permanent in nature or continuing and plaintiff will suffer the losses in the future.
In a letter to the School Board, Williams states Diaz has injuries to her neck, shoulders and back. She is 24 years old and lives in Sebring.