TALLAHASSEE — Florida Insurance Commissioner David Altmaier expressed optimism Tuesday that litigation-related topics will be addressed that “go a really, really long way into encouraging capital to come back into our marketplace,” as lawmakers deal with the troubled property-insurance system during a special session next week.

But while appearing at a Florida Chamber of Commerce insurance summit in Orlando, Altmaier acknowledged that regardless of changes during the session, the private insurance industry has a “pretty pivotal three or four months coming up to really get a handle on what the financial condition of some of these folks might be.”

