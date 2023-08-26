A federal appeals court Friday cleared the way for a Florida prison inmate to pursue part of a lawsuit alleging violation of his rights during Ramadan, a month-long period of fasting and prayer for Muslims.

Inmate Akeem Muhammad said in the lawsuit that during Ramadan he needed to eat a meal before “astronomical twilight,” which is before sunrise, and fast until eating again after sunset, according to the ruling by a three-judge panel of the 11th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals. Muhammad filed the lawsuit in 2018 while an inmate at Florida State Prison, where he said officials did not provide meals before astronomical twilight. Muhammad said that also affected his ability to take needed medications.

