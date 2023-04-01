TALLAHASSEE — A federal appeals court Friday ordered a jury trial in a lawsuit filed by a woman who was injured when she slipped on a grape and fell at a Walmart store in West Palm Beach. A three-judge panel of the 11th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals overturned a federal district judge’s decision granting summary judgment to Walmart in the lawsuit about injuries suffered in August 2018 by Vanessa Sutton.
Friday’s 14-page ruling said Walmart argued that “Sutton failed to offer sufficient evidence that Wal-Mart had actual or constructive knowledge of the grape,” a requirement of Florida law. But the appeals court disagreed and said a jury should consider the facts.