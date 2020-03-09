SEBRING — The attorney for the plaintiff in a lawsuit against Heartland Christian Academy has filed a motion to compel the release of confidential information of the Child Protection Team and/or Children’s Advocacy Center.
The Motion was filed March 3 in the 10th Judicial Circuit, Highlands County, by an attorney from Herman Law, Boca Raton, who is representing a female student (named as “Jane Doe” in the lawsuit) who attended Heartland Christian School.
This case arises out of the alleged sexual assault and battery of Jane Doe (a student at Heartland Christian Academy) by Jack Howard, III, who was a teacher at the school, according to the motion.
In two criminal lawsuits, Howard is charged with battery, sexual battery custodial authority and six counts of lewd molestation. The charges stem from incidents that allegedly occurred on the school’s campus between August 2018 and January 2019 involving four female victims between the ages of 12-16.
The motion notes that Jane Doe is only one of “numerous victims” who have alleged sexual assault against Howard. There is an ongoing criminal investigation as a result of the allegations against Howard.
As part of the criminal investigation, Jane Doe gave an interview with the Child Protective Team and she seeks the release of that interview, according to the motion.
The Child Protective Team requires a court order before producing the requested documents and information, which is both necessary and relevant for Jane Doe to prepare and prosecute the case, the motion states.
Howard was initially arrested in January 2019 on a charge of lewd and lascivious behavior involving a female student at Heartland Christian School.
On Feb. 7, 2019 Howard incurred the additional charges of four counts of lewd and lascivious behavior and one count of battery after three more victims were identified by authorities.
On April 12, 2019 Howard was charged with another count of sexual battery (custodial authority) of a victim between 12 and 17 years old and lewd/lascivious behavior with the victim between 12 and 17 years old.
A mediation date has been set for April 8 in the civil lawsuit against Heartland Christian Academy. A jury trial is set for 10 days starting on June 8.