Gopher Tortoises

A gopher tortoise ambles along a tee box on Sept. 21, 2014 in Ponte Vedra Beach. The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service said Oct. 11, 2022, that the burrowing reptiles don’t need federal protection in Florida, Georgia, South Carolina and most of far south Alabama but remain threatened in southeastern Mississippi and bits of Louisiana and southwest Alabama. Two conservation groups filed a lawsuit challenging that decision.

 WILL DICKEY/THE FLORIDA TIMES-UNION via AP, FILE

TALLAHASSEE — Two conservation groups Wednesday filed a lawsuit challenging a decision by federal wildlife officials to reject listing gopher tortoises as endangered or threatened species, saying the burrowing animals face a “grim” future without help.

The Center for Biological Diversity and Nokuse Education, Inc., filed the lawsuit in federal court in Jacksonville after the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service in October said increased protections were not warranted for gopher tortoises in Florida, Georgia, South Carolina and parts of Alabama.

