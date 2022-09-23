TALLAHASSEE — Lawyers representing asylum seekers who were allegedly “tricked” into going from Texas to Martha’s Vineyard on flights funded by Gov. Ron DeSantis’ administration said Wednesday they are seeking a nationwide injunction to block the governor from luring immigrants to travel across state lines.
DeSantis has taken credit for sending about 50 asylum seekers last week from San Antonio, Texas, to the liberal Massachusetts enclave, tapping into $12 million Florida lawmakers earmarked in the state budget to transport undocumented immigrants.
State records show the Florida Department of Transportation has paid Oregon-based Vertol Systems Company Inc., which has an operation in Destin, more than $1.5 million for “relocation of unauthorized aliens.”
The state agency paid the company $950,000 on Monday, in addition to a $615,000 payment on Sept. 8, the records show.
The relocation of the immigrants has drawn international attention. On Tuesday, lawyers representing some of the asylum seekers flown to Massachusetts filed a potential class-action lawsuit against DeSantis, Florida Department of Transportation Secretary Jared Perdue and unidentified people who helped recruit the immigrants in Texas.
The legal challenge, filed by attorneys with the Massachusetts-based Lawyers for Civil Rights, seeks unspecified monetary damages and asks a judge to block the DeSantis administration from “inducing immigrants to travel across state lines by fraud and misrepresentation.”
Iván Espinoza-Madrigal, executive director of Lawyers for Civil Rights, told reporters Wednesday that his organization also requested anonymity for the immigrants because they have received “a barrage of hate messages and death threats” as they try to recover from daunting journeys to the U.S. and subsequent trauma from their relocation to the Northeast.
U.S. District Judge Allison Burroughs on Wednesday granted the request to keep secret the names of plaintiffs identified as Yanet Doe, Pablo Doe and Jesus Doe.
The lawsuit is “the first of its kind in the nation,” Espinoza-Madrigal, a lawyer, said. The plaintiffs’ lawyers are representing “all similarly stranded migrants across the country who have been fraudulently induced” by DeSantis, he added.
“We understand that there are other people affected, which is why this was filed as a class action to stop DeSantis and Florida from doing this via plane or bus, in terms of tricking people, deceiving people, lying to people about where they’re going and what they will receive at the other end. That has got to stop,” Espinoza-Madrigal said.
The lawsuit alleges the defendants “made false promises and false representations” that the immigrants “would receive employment, housing, educational opportunities, and other like assistance” upon their arrival in Massachusetts.
In Texas, the immigrants were given items such as $10 McDonald’s gift cards and promised “free shoes” if they would agree to take the flights, with many of the people not understanding where they were going, according to the allegations. The immigrants were placed in a hotel for several days before boarding two charter planes on Sept. 14.