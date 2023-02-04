SEBRING — A lawyer representing Philletta Moransit, accused of drowning her 5-year-old son in Lake Lelia in July 2020, is finalizing a treatment plan for his client at Tri-County Human Services.

Moransit, who is expected to plead not guilty by reason of insanity on charges of aggravated manslaughter of a child, has been treated by a private psychiatrist as well as mental health counselors at Peace River Center.

