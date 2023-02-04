SEBRING — A lawyer representing Philletta Moransit, accused of drowning her 5-year-old son in Lake Lelia in July 2020, is finalizing a treatment plan for his client at Tri-County Human Services.
Moransit, who is expected to plead not guilty by reason of insanity on charges of aggravated manslaughter of a child, has been treated by a private psychiatrist as well as mental health counselors at Peace River Center.
Circuit Court Judge Angela Cowden is expected to hear and rule on Moransit’s not guilty plea in the next few weeks. That will occur after Moransit’s lawyer, Darryl Smith, provides the court with the psychiatric report showing Moransit was insane at the time of the child’s death.
Highlands Assistant State Attorney Richard Castillo told the judge in January that prosecution psychiatrists came to the same conclusion.
“The doctor we retained to investigate for sanity at the time of the offense found her to be insane at the time of the offense,” Castillo told the court in January. “That will be ‘not guilty by reason of insanity.’”
If Moransit attends mental health counseling at Tri-County, it will be a symbolic ending to a devastating chapter in the family’s life.
On July 23, 2020, after her family and police spent a day looking for Moransit and her 5-year-old son, Highlands County Sheriff’s deputies found her wandering and confused in the parking lot of Tri-County Services. Her son was not with her.