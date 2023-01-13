Japan Abe Shooting

Tetsuya Yamagami, front right, holding a weapon, is detained near the site of gunshots in Nara, western Japan, Friday, July 8, 2022. Yamagami, the suspected assassin of Japan’s former leader Shinzo Abe, is expected to face murder charges Friday, Jan. 13, 2023, in Japan’s highest profile case in recent years.

 NARA SHIMBUN/KYODO NEWS via AP, FILE

TOKYO (AP) — Japanese prosecutors are expected to formally charge the suspect in the assassination of former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe with murder on Friday, his lawyer said.

Tetsuya Yamagami was arrested immediately after allegedly shooting Abe with a handmade gun as the former leader was making a campaign speech in July outside a train station in Nara in western Japan. Later that month, Yamagami was sent to an Osaka detention center and given a five-month mental evaluation, which ended Tuesday.

