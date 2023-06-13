Israel Netanyahu Trial

Israeli opposition leader Yair Lapid arrives to testify at the trial of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on corruption charges at the Jerusalem District Court, in east Jerusalem, Monday, June 12, 2023. 

 OHAD ZWIGENBERG/AP PHOTO

JERUSALEM (AP) — Israel’s opposition leader testified Monday that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu apparently tried to persuade him — twice — to back legislation that would have given a Hollywood mogul millions in tax breaks.

But Yair Lapid, a former prime minister himself and a major Netanyahu rival, said he was not convinced.

Recommended for you