TALLAHASSEE — Numerous budget issues remained unresolved as negotiations on a spending plan for next fiscal year have shifted to House and Senate leaders.
Conference committees faced a Thursday night deadline to hammer out details in the various sections of the budget, such as education, health care and environmental programs. But unresolved issues at the deadline bumped up to House Appropriations Chairman Jay Trumbull, R-Panama City, and Senate Appropriations Chairwoman Kelli Stargel, R-Lakeland.
“I just think we ran out of time,” Senate Health and Human Services Appropriations Chairman Aaron Bean, R-Fernandina Beach, said as health-care negotiators were unable to resolve a series of issues.
House and Senate leaders will need to finish a budget by Tuesday to end the legislative session as scheduled March 11. That is because of a required 72-hour “cooling off” period before lawmakers can vote on the budget.
They also have to take into account priorities of Gov. Ron DeSantis — and his veto power of budget items and legislation. So far, lawmakers have not agreed to some of DeSantis’ requests, such as suspending the state’s gasoline tax for five months starting in July and providing $100 million for the state’s Job Growth Grant Fund, which the governor can distribute to infrastructure projects and workforce-training programs.
Asked by a reporter Thursday night about whether leaving out DeSantis’ priorities could lead to increased vetoes, Senate President Wilton Simpson, R-Trilby, said he thinks DeSantis understands the legislative process after serving in Congress.
“Collectively what the House and Senate will produce, I believe, are substantial wins for this state,” Simpson said. “And I think when the sum total of what gets completed by next Friday (March 11) is completed, then I think the governor will not see this as wins and losses, because maybe he advocated for something that didn’t happen. We advocate in the Senate for maybe a dozen items, two dozen items, that won’t happen. Is that a loss? That same position for the House. And so, I don’t think there’s wins and losses here.”
The Senate last month proposed a $108.6 billion budget for the fiscal year that will start July 1, while the House proposed a $105.3 billion spending plan. As negotiators bridge that overall difference, a key will be how to spend $42.44 billion in general revenue — a flexible pot of money that is used heavily for schools, health programs and prisons.
As an example of the differences in the health-care budget, the House wants to shift about $252 million away from hospitals and use it to address the state’s nursing shortage. The Senate has not agreed to the idea.
“That’s obviously an item and a topic that there will continue to be conversations between the House and Senate,” House Health Care Appropriations Chairman Bryan Avila, R-Miami Springs, said Thursday night. “From the House perspective, again, we want to make sure that we’re doing everything we possibly can to increase the supply in terms of personnel in order to meet the demand that a lot of our providers are seeing.”
A major issue in environment-related negotiations involves what is known as a “conforming” bill that goes along with the budget. The House has not gone along with the Senate’s version of that bill (SB 2508), which deals with issues related to Lake Okeechobee and the Everglades and has drawn opposition from environmentalists.
Sen. Ben Albritton, a Wauchula Republican who chairs the Senate Agriculture, Environment and General Government Appropriations Subcommittee, said Thursday night that Everglades funding is contingent on passing the conforming bill.
“As far as the strategy is concerned, I’ll tell you, like I’ve told you the whole time, I am convinced that it’s good policy, I’m convinced that we’re going to land the plane on it, we, the Legislature and the governor, and we’ll come up with a really good product in the end,” Albritton told reporters.
Several parts of a budget offer Thursday night from the House said, “Pending SB 2508 decision.”
The comment appeared in part of budget documents where the Senate has listed issues such as an annual $64 million appropriation for a massive Everglades Agricultural Area reservoir project and $256.6 million for the South Florida Water Management District to plan and develop what is known as the Comprehensive Everglades Restoration Plan.
DeSantis was among the critics of the Senate’s initial version of the conforming bill. The Senate revised the measure to ensure it plainly states lawmakers wouldn’t revise Lake Okeechobee water release schedules or cut funds for the Everglades Agricultural Area reservoir, which the Legislature approved in 2017 to help reduce toxic algae outbreaks in the St. Lucie and Caloosahatchee rivers and to direct water south through the Everglades.
Environmentalists remain concerned the revised Senate bill would prioritize water for agriculture users, including sugarcane growers, and would result in an expedited permitting process.
Unlike the budget, conforming bills don’t face the 72-hour cooling off period.
The House and Senate also continued to differ on a funding issue for Visit Florida, though they appear likely to work out the length of a reauthorization for the tourism-marketing agency.
Both chambers have agreed to $50 million in funding next year for Visit Florida, the same as in the current year. But the Senate would like the $50 million to be set as a “recurring” allocation, which would make the amount more permanent in the future.
“It will get worked out between now and Tuesday around noon, I’ll bet you,” said Senate Commerce and Tourism Chairman Ed Hooper, a Clearwater Republican who has sponsored a separate reauthorization bill (SB 434) for Visit Florida.
The House on Wednesday overwhelmingly passed a bill that would extend authorization of the Visit Florida to Oct. 1, 2028. Hooper had pushed for an extension to Oct. 1, 2031.
Under current law, Visit Florida would be repealed Oct. 1, 2023, without an extension.
“We’ll work on it down the road,” Hooper said after the final conference committee on budget issues such as economic development, tourism and infrastructure.