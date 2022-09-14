LAKE WALES — The sky was dark as clouds rolled in, but inclement weather did not stop the enthusiasm, fun and excitement of the 2nd Wele Youth Camp hosted by the Highway Park Neighborhood Council and co-hosted by Highlands County COPS/ADAPT. The event was held at Lake Placid Camp and Conference Center, Aug. 26-28.
The overnight camp for youths (ninth-12th grades from throughout Highlands County and Frostproof) featured workshops on leadership and communication skills, lively debates on current topics, contests, prizes, food, and fun indoor and outdoor activities (basketball, volleyball and more). Pro Bass Shops sponsored the event along with donations from supporters through an online GoFundMe campaign and sponsorship drive.
The Wele Youth Leadership program is designed to teach our youth how to handle bullying, improve self-esteem, teamwork, communication, collaboration, and confidence. This year’s program focused on building “leadership” skills (integrity, initiative, problem solving, relationship building, and decision-making). Sports played an important role in demonstrating “leadership” values.
The workshops led by Larry Moore of IMAD and spoken word artist and motivational speaker Keniece Hamilton were exciting, engaging and the debates were thought provoking.
Organizers said it was heartwarming to see young minds open up to greater possibilities. Some were quiet and timid at first but by the program’s end they were openly communicating and collaborating with their peers, some even taking on leadership roles.
Jessica Quinn was honored by the participants as camp counselor extraordinaire.
In the program summary evaluation, students were asked to give insight on the value of the camp and any improvements that could make the camp better. Wholeheartedly, the participants wanted more days, which is a testament to the impact of the program.
The 3rd Wele Youth Camp is scheduled for the last weekend of July 2023 and limited to 20 young ladies and 20 young men. Those who participated this year but will have graduated from high school by 2023, will be engaged as camp counselors for the next year’s program. For more information or to donate to next year’s camp, which will focus on Financial Freedom, call 863-318-7481, Tiffany Green at 863-840-2995 or email highwaypark@yahoo.com