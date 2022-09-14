LAKE WALES — The sky was dark as clouds rolled in, but inclement weather did not stop the enthusiasm, fun and excitement of the 2nd Wele Youth Camp hosted by the Highway Park Neighborhood Council and co-hosted by Highlands County COPS/ADAPT. The event was held at Lake Placid Camp and Conference Center, Aug. 26-28.

The overnight camp for youths (ninth-12th grades from throughout Highlands County and Frostproof) featured workshops on leadership and communication skills, lively debates on current topics, contests, prizes, food, and fun indoor and outdoor activities (basketball, volleyball and more). Pro Bass Shops sponsored the event along with donations from supporters through an online GoFundMe campaign and sponsorship drive.

