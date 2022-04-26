SEBRING — The Leadership Highlands Class of 2022 had a taste of the challenges of living on a tight budget recently during its April session on Thursday at the Bert J. Harris Agricultural Center.
The “Living on My Own” exercise had the class members scrambling to set a monthly budget of housing, transportation, food, utilities, etc. based on a personal scenario assigned to them — such as job/income, good or bad credit and the number of family members.
Members of the Leadership Highlands Class of 2020 and other volunteers assisted with the session by representing the institutions where the 2022 class was going to have spend their budget on such as housing and utilities.
Ashley Gill helped facilitate the session and provided the class with instructions and tips for their assignment. Gill is the director of The University of Florida Institute of Food and Agricultural Sciences Extension Highlands County
Leadership Highlands Class of 2022 member Tahlia Warrick said they did not make it easy for her and that she was definitely on a tighter budget than she is accustomed to.
“I actually felt a little bit stressed going through the simulation trying to make ends meet and take care of my family,” she said.
Her class will graduate in June, Warrick said. “It has been great. I have gotten to meet a lot of really cool people and learn a lot of things about our county that I didn’t know.”
Leadership Highlands was founded in 1999 to familiarize the participants with the infrastructure, agencies and economic enterprises that exist in Highlands County.
About 20-28 participants from the public and the private sector attend the monthly classes that are held in different locations that are appropriate for the focus of that day’s class.
For information about enrollment or participation, contact Kris Juve at 863-784-7189 or email juvek@southflorida.edu.