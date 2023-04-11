Russia Ukraine War

Ukrainian soldiers ride atop an APC in the heaviest battles with the Russian invaders in Bakhmut, Donetsk region, Ukraine, Sunday, April 9.

 LIBKOS/AP PHOTO

WASHINGTON (AP) — The online leaks of scores of highly classified documents about the Ukraine war present a “very serious” risk to national security, and senior leaders are quickly taking steps to mitigate the damage, a top Pentagon spokesman said Monday.

Chris Meagher, assistant to the secretary of defense for public affairs, told reporters that Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin first became aware on Thursday that a number of classified briefing slides detailing the U.S. military efforts in the Ukraine war and intelligence involving other nations were leaked.

Recommended for you