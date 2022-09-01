Battleship Texas

Tony Gregory, president and CEO of the Battleship Texas Foundation, stands on the deck as he talks about the upcoming move and repairs Tuesday, Aug. 30, 2022, in La Porte, Texas. The USS Texas, which was commissioned in 1914 and served in both World War I and World War II, is scheduled to be towed down the Houston Ship Channel Wednesday to a dry dock in Galveston where it will undergo an extensive $35 million repair.

 DAVID J. PHILLIP/AP PHOTO

Associated Press

LA PORTE, Texas (AP) — It’s the only surviving battleship that served in both world wars, having fought Nazis and the Japanese Army during World War II. But the greatest challenge in recent years for the USS Texas has been a leaky, rusty hull that at times forced workers to pump out about 2,000 gallons (7,570 liters) of water per minute from the 110-year-old ship.

