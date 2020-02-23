VENUS — Do you take photos of nature or wildlife? Or pictures of people enjoying work or play in the outdoors? If so, Archbold encourages you to use those photos to help promote science and conservation. On Wednesday, Feb. 26, from 4:30-6 p.m., the public is invited to a conservation photography program at Archbold Biological Station. The free program includes a 45 minute photography lecture and a 40 minute brainstorming workshop facilitated by Archbold’s Director of Education Dustin Angel. This program is open to all ages and does not require an RSVP.
The lecture, titled “How your photos can help protect Florida’s wildlife and wildlands” will outline the origins and current trends in the conservation photography movement and present the viewers with practices they can incorporate into their own photographic work. Dustin believes that conservation photography isn’t just for professionals, explaining, “This is about using your photos to tell stories that support science and conservation. For example, if there is a natural area you love to photograph, you can use those pictures to help others understand how important that area is.” During the lecture, Dustin will use examples of conservation photography from many photographers, with a special emphasis on his own journey as a photographer.
Visitors interested in taking the next step can stay for the brainstorming workshop. These participants will work with partners and small groups to identify which conservation issues their photographs most relate to, and think through story ideas. “Conservation photography can take place on a large or small scale,” says Dustin. “It can involve a multi-year project with many partner organizations, or can be as simple as how you caption your next social media post.”
Archbold Biological Station is an independent, not-for-profit research facility whose mission is to build and share the scientific knowledge needed to protect the life, lands, and waters of the heart of Florida and beyond.
Archbold Biological Station is located at 123 Main Drive, Venus, Florida 33960 and is eight miles south of Lake Placid. The entrance is 1.8 miles south of SR 70 on Old SR 8.