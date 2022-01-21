AVON PARK — {span}Grammy Award-winning vocalist and songwriter Lee Ann Womack will be performing a stripped down/acoustic performance of her songs Saturday at the Wildstein Center for the Performing Arts at South Florida State College.{/span}
Tickets are still available for the 7 p.m. show that includes special guest Catie Offerman.
Womack won a Grammy Award in 2003 for Best Country Collaboration with Willie Nelson for “Mendocino County Line” and she has nine Grammy nominations.
She has received numerous awards from the Country Music Association and Academy of Country Music, including a CMA award for 2001 Female Vocalist of the Year.
Her crossover smash hit, “I Hope You Dance,” was Billboard Magazine’s 2001 Adult Contemporary Single of the Year.
Highlands News-Sun spoke by phone recently with Womack, who was at her Nashville home preparing for her three tour stops in Florida, including SFSC.
Womack said she is very much looking forward to being in Florida.
Growing up in east Texas, she always wanted to sing and her dad worked in radio, Womack said. She listened to a lot of George Jones, Ray Price, Bob Wills, and Dolly Parton was a big influence.
Womack released her self-titled debut album in 1997 with its second single, “The Fool,” making the top 5 of the Billboard Country Chart. She had two singles from her second album hit No. 2 on the country chart.
Womack’s third album from 2000, “I Hope You Dance,” became a career highlight with the title song becoming a huge crossover hit with its positive message, emotive vocals and stellar arrangement and production.
Womack’s record label introduced her to the song.
“When I first heard it, I thought about my kids and it just made me think about all the things I wanted for them in life,” Womack said. “I was a young mother at the time so it just struck a chord with me because of that and I figured it would probably with other people as well affect them the way it did me.
“Without being preachy, it was a good general way to share how I thought life should be lived.”
Was she surprised when it became such a big hit?
Womack replied, “Hugely surprised. You never know. It takes a lot of things to make some things work and you never know what is going to work. As big a hit as it was, that was definitely a surprise to me.”
Were there any song offerings that she passed on that she later regretted?
For recording, Womack said she always wanted the songs that nobody else wanted, mostly because she was such a traditional country artist and people weren’t really recording that kind of stuff anymore. She said there weren’t any songs that got away from her that she wished she had.
Due to the COVID pandemic, Womack hasn’t played any shows in the past couple of years. So now she is doing an acoustic show. She said it is too hard to do a big tour because there is too much to cancel if it doesn’t work out.
She is very happy and a little nervous to be performing because she hasn’t done it in a long time.
“I am so excited; Florida has always been one of my favorite places to play. I grew up in east Texas and Florida reminds me of that simply because the people there are so friendly and so relaxed and I love that and so I am very excited,” Womack said.
For ticket information, go online to culturalperformances@southflorida.edu or contact the South Florida State College Box Office at 863-784-7178. The Box Office hours are 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Monday-Friday and one hour prior to performances.