SEBRING — John Allen Leggio, 52, of Lake Placid, was arrested by Highlands County Sheriff’s Office deputies on May 6 for retail theft at Sebring Lowe’s, a case that dates back to August 2019.
Reports say that Leggio entered the Lowe’s in Sebring and placed a Simpson 300 PSI gas pressure washer on a flatbed cart and staged it in the seasonal area. Leggio left the store and returned with a Simpson pressure washer box on a cart. The box was later determined to be empty. Leggio then left the cart with the empty box and took the cart with the actual pressure washer out of the store, reports said.
The Store Loss Prevention official told deputies that he knew Leggio from previous encounters with him at the Lake Wales Lowe’s where Leggio was stopped conducting a similar theft with similar items. The retail value of the pressure washer was $749.
Leggio was arrested and charged with one count of felony grand theft more than $300 less than $5,000.
Eduardo Perez, 30, of Avon Park, was arrested May 6 for retail theft at the Avon Park Walmart, a case that dates back to March 2019.
Perez was caught on surveillance video in the jewelry area placing empty merchandise boxes behind a display case, according to reports.
Perez then walked to the automotive section and retrieved two items from a shelf, a GOTXT brand Bluetooth speaker and a Liberty brand wireless headset, and returned to the front self-checkout area. Perez purchased several other items with his debit card but did not pay for the speaker and headset, nor did he pay for the jewelry from the empty boxes, reports said.
The value of the stolen items was $816.94.
Perez was arrested and charged with one count of felony grand theft more than $300 less than $5,000.