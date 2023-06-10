Sebring Soda Festival 2023

Due to a legislative change, the Sebring Community Redevelopment Agency will no longer be able to offer event grants for such events as the annual Sebring Soda Festival.

 MARC VALERO/STAFF

Event grants, used for marketing expenses, will no longer be offered by the Sebring Community Redevelopment Agency after a change regarding what expenditures are permissible with CRA funding.

The 2019 legislative session saw a change to the CRA’s verbiage to where there is no longer a provision for CRA funding for marketing or special events.

Recommended for you