Event grants, used for marketing expenses, will no longer be offered by the Sebring Community Redevelopment Agency after a change regarding what expenditures are permissible with CRA funding.
The 2019 legislative session saw a change to the CRA’s verbiage to where there is no longer a provision for CRA funding for marketing or special events.
The Sebring CRA staff and CRA Board Chair David Leidel had a call with the CRA’s attorney, who is also the legal counsel for the Florida Redevelopment Association, in an effort to get clarity on this change and how it affects the local CRA’s funding capabilities in the future, according to the agenda for Monday’s CRA Board meeting.
Per the attorney, the funding of these items is strictly prohibited moving forward, Leidel notes on the agenda.
Leidel said Friday, “There is a legislative change that came out and basically made it to where they changed the wording in the statute that pretty much prohibits us from being able to offer any grants for events and stuff like that in downtown anymore.”
The CRA funded a total of around $10,000 each year for about eight events including: Halloween on the Circle, Sebring Soda Festival, Sebring Fine Arts & Crafts Festival and the Crazy Pepper Chili Cook.
The grants were used specifically for people to apply toward marketing their event, Leidel noted. The logic was that it would help to bring people to the downtown district and CRA area, but with the new change they will have to take that responsibility on themselves.
Any event funds will strictly have to be for a CRA event such as Fan Fest during race week, he said.
“We can do events that promote the CRA district from the standpoint of a project that we are trying to highlight or showcase, but we can’t advertise using TIF [tax increment funding] funding to promote somebody else’s event,” he said.
Florida Redevelopment Association Attorney Jeff Blomeley stated in a letter to FRA members that with the 2019 amendment, the words “including, but not limited to” no longer exist in the statute (that explains what CRA expenditures can be used for).
This is a “huge change,” and not without legislative intention, he said. Historically, certain CRAs in Florida have pushed the boundaries of what they can spend redevelopment dollars on.
Blomeley said unfortunately, it doesn’t take many complaints on a perceived issue for a legislator to seek a statutory solution to what ultimately is a minor or even nonexistent problem.