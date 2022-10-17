SEBRING — David Leidel and Kelly Cosgrave are poised to continue as chair and vice chair for the upcoming fiscal year of the Sebring Community Redevelopment Board.
The CRA Board approved their selection for the seats recently.
Updated: October 17, 2022 @ 7:52 am
Leidel and Cosgrave’s approval will go to the Sebring City Council for ratification at their Tuesday meeting.
Also, the CRA Board approved an addendum to the lease-option agreement for its building at 209 Circle Park Drive.
The agreement is with Roanoke 1917 LLC (Bob and Tiffany Cadzow) who plan to open an Irish pub on the ground floor and have “boutique” hotel rooms on the second floor.
The parties agree to modify the Lease as follows:
• The Lease is hereby extended from a five-year term to a seven-year term, which expires on Sept. 30, 2028.
• The completion date, as defined in Section 15A of the Lease, shall be changed to Sept. 11, 2023.
• A provision was added, with requirements, to extend the lease term.
• The parties agree that lessor, its agents, contractors and subcontractors are authorized to enter the property to perform repairs and roof replacement.
