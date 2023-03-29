LAKE PLACID — Just northwest of the Town of Lake Placid lies a 66-square-mile subdivision called Leisure Lakes. Many people living in other sections of Lake Placid don’t even know it exists. That’s because it’s sort of out in the country. There’s just one convenience store and a beautiful volunteer fire house.

Leisure Lakes sports several lakes and miles and miles of vacant land, much of which is owned by the State of Florida as a wildlife preserve. But, if you’re looking for a quiet and very friendly community, Leisure Lakes is the place to live.

