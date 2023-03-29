LAKE PLACID — Just northwest of the Town of Lake Placid lies a 66-square-mile subdivision called Leisure Lakes. Many people living in other sections of Lake Placid don’t even know it exists. That’s because it’s sort of out in the country. There’s just one convenience store and a beautiful volunteer fire house.
Leisure Lakes sports several lakes and miles and miles of vacant land, much of which is owned by the State of Florida as a wildlife preserve. But, if you’re looking for a quiet and very friendly community, Leisure Lakes is the place to live.
Another thing people don’t know about is that the Greater Leisure Lakes Civic Association is alive and well out there. In fact, on Saturday, the non-profit organization held its annual picnic inside Volunteer Fire Station 29. Around 65 people came out to listen to Highlands County Sheriff Paul Blackman give them an update on what kind of police calls they handle there.
The sheriff said that over the past eight months his deputies handled 435 ‘calls for service’, which consisted mostly of traffic stops and suspicious incidents. Only 75 written reports were generated. Due to last year’s hurricanes, 32 people from around the country requested help contacting their loved ones to be sure they were safe. The rest of the calls included a mix of domestics, fraudulent contractors, identity thefts, littering, and some four-wheeler complaints.
Leisure Lakes Civic Association President Mike Sorenson announced that it is no longer a requirement to live in the community to belong to the organization. Anyone with any sort of interest is encouraged to join. The dues are only $20 a year. They have monthly meetings from November to March.
Sorenson was proud to present Fire Chief Danny Holmes with a check for $1,000 to be used for Station 29. Holmes said they currently have 12 volunteer firefighters in Leisure Lakes but have room for more. Station 29 is part of the Highlands County Fire Rescue network.
The funding for the association comes from the membership dues and fundraisers. This past Christmas they were able to assist eight families, with a total of 26 children, have a better Christmas.
The picnic itself, held in March, consisted of delicious fried chicken, beans, potato salad, and lots of homemade desserts. Blackman was dishing out the food alongside Association Vice President Billy Miller and his wife Peggy.
After lunch and before bingo, Sorenson and his wife Kathy, representing the Leisure Lakes Ladies Luncheon group, presented a check for $3,000 to Lake Placid High School representative Julie Burnett. The money will be used for scholarships for high school seniors who live in Leisure Lakes. Both academic and trade-minded students are eligible. The scholarships will be awarded to the students on April 27 at the high school.
Another upcoming event will take place on Earth Day, April 22, in partnership with Lake June Pontoons and other businesses. Residents are encouraged to gather up any trash they find on the backroads of Leisure Lakes and bring it to the collection location just west of the volunteer fire department. Prizes, gift cards, and more fun stuff will be handed out based on the size of the loads.
If you want to know more about this community civic organization or the Ladies Luncheons just call Mike or Kathy Sorenson at 863-243-3440, or email them at mikesorenson@mkbsc.com.