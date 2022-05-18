Leisure Lakes Baptist Church Prayer Garden is a work in progress. On Tuesday, May 3, members of the church and the community came together with the help of Buck Christian and Pastor Don Roberts and George Sweat to raise the entry arch that will prayerfully guide members and visitors in a peaceful setting of nature. Centered by a natural oak cross surrounded by flowers, paths and benches for quiet contemplation reminding ourselves “Do not hurry through this day,” Carole Fields said.
Leisure Lakes Baptist creating Prayer Garden
