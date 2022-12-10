AVON PARK — Dr. Thomas Leitzel, who has served as president at South Florida State College (SFSC) since July 1, 2013, announced his plans to retire from the College on June 30, 2023. At the time of his retirement, Leitzel will have served the higher education profession for 45 years, with service at seven institutions in six states. He quickly credits his experience in the state of Florida and with the Florida College System (FCS) as the pinnacle of his service. He was the fourth president of SFSC, succeeding presidents Norman L. Stephens, Catherine P. Cornelius, and William Stallard.
During his years at SFSC, he promoted the growth of the College and community partnerships, both private and public. Several new programs were developed including the Bachelor of Science in Elementary Education, mechatronics and advanced manufacturing, construction technologies, and a complete restructure of the College’s commercial vehicle training and welding programs. SFSC’s newest degree program, surgical services technology, began in the fall of 2022.
Leitzel gave leadership to developing the College’s new Vision Statement during the College’s 50th Anniversary celebration in 2015. During that same year, the facility housing the College’s visual and performing arts center was named the Alan Jay Wildstein Center for the Performing Arts following the College’s largest donation.
The SFSC Foundation endowment doubled in size during his 10 years of service. Two new construction projects are underway, including a new student housing project and an athletic field house that will anchor Fuschetti Park and the Saxon Field House, both privately supported property and facility enhancements planned for the Highlands Campus in Avon Park. Additionally, intercollegiate athletics expanded by adding an NJCAA Division II women’s cross-country team to volleyball, softball, and baseball.
Several student success initiatives began under his leadership, including enhanced student success tracking software systems, a food bank to assist students with food insecurity, and mental health and wellness partnerships. In addition, the College has received numerous grants in recent years to assist with special initiatives and support growth opportunities amounting to over $16 million. As the culmination of one of Leitzel’s goals when he started at SFSC, the College advanced its efforts in providing faculty-directed applied research initiatives where students and faculty collaborate on research projects aimed at solving major issues impacting our region and our society. Numerous students and their faculty sponsors have published in prestigious academic journals as well as shared their research findings at regional and national academic conferences. Leadership in the College’s Division of Arts and Sciences ensures the success of this program.
During 2022, the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges (SACSCOC) reaffirmed the College’s institutional accreditation for 10 years following an intensive three-year process of documenting compliance with established criteria for accreditation. SACSCOC also approved SFSC’s Quality Enhancement Plan (QEP) which focuses on improving the attainment rates through advisement in the College’s service region by way of an initiative called Panther Pathways. Also in 2022, the Aspen Institute recognized SFSC as one of the Top 25 colleges in the nation, a prestigious recognition that places SFSC in the top 2% of all colleges in its sector. In addition, SFSC has consistently been a top performer in the Florida College System (FCS), placing it as a leading college in two critical success measures — student completion and retention. Enrollment in credit programs throughout Leitzel’s tenure has been strong. In fact, during and following the pandemic, credit enrollment remained stable. He is credited as leading institutional positioning initiatives and marketing efforts with various successful enrollment campaigns to keep the institution growing and providing support to the community in critical workforce programs needed in the tri-county region of DeSoto, Hardee, and Highlands counties.
Locally, Leitzel serves on several boards, including the SFSC Foundation Board, Inc., AdventHealth Sebring and Wauchula, CareerSource Heartland, and Highlands County Industrial Development Authority and Economic Development Council. He served on the Sebring Chamber of Commerce board for two terms. He is an active member of the Florida College System Council of Presidents, serving as a co-chair of the marketing and communications committee. On the national level, Leitzel served as a member of the Higher Education Research and Development Institute and as a member of the president’s advisory council for the Association of Community College Trustees. He has been a regular evaluator for SACSCOC.
Leitzel began his career by serving as a faculty member in business administration prior to entering the administrative ranks. He has taught numerous classes at the undergraduate and graduate levels.
He earned his Ph.D. in higher education from Virginia Tech. He earned a master’s degree from Temple University and a bachelor’s degree from Lycoming College. He participated in advanced graduate studies at the Pennsylvania State University and at the University of Maryland College Park.
Upon retirement and after several planned trips, Leitzel plans to remain in Florida and likely stay active in the higher education community by researching, writing and publishing.