Leitzel & graduate

Dr. Thomas C. Leitzel (right), SFSC president, presents a diploma to a new graduate in May, 2022.

 COURTESY/SFSC

AVON PARK — Dr. Thomas Leitzel, who has served as president at South Florida State College (SFSC) since July 1, 2013, announced his plans to retire from the College on June 30, 2023. At the time of his retirement, Leitzel will have served the higher education profession for 45 years, with service at seven institutions in six states. He quickly credits his experience in the state of Florida and with the Florida College System (FCS) as the pinnacle of his service. He was the fourth president of SFSC, succeeding presidents Norman L. Stephens, Catherine P. Cornelius, and William Stallard.

During his years at SFSC, he promoted the growth of the College and community partnerships, both private and public. Several new programs were developed including the Bachelor of Science in Elementary Education, mechatronics and advanced manufacturing, construction technologies, and a complete restructure of the College’s commercial vehicle training and welding programs. SFSC’s newest degree program, surgical services technology, began in the fall of 2022.

