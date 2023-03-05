SEBRING — Sebring City Council incumbent Lenard B. Carlisle Jr. was born in 1949 in downtown Sebring.
He explained, “My mother’s family came to Sebring in the late ‘20s; not sure when my dad’s family moved here, but I think in the ‘30s.
“I have lived here all my life other than my time in the Army. I served my country with pride. I now want to keep serving my city because I love Sebring.”
Carlisle is seeking reelection, making him one of five candidates vying for three council seats in the March 14 election.
As a councilman, Carlise said, he has tried to help downtown grow.
“The first time I ran nine years ago, my number one project was to see Harder Hall back on the tax roles and see it become alive again,” he said. “I have other projects I want to see happen, like Lakeview Drive – see it fixed the right way. There are so many projects like this, but when they are done, then the people see we are doing our jobs.”
“I work for the people of Sebring,” Carlisle said. “My desire is to make Sebring a town they will be proud of.”
“I am the only one in my family that ever was anything like a councilman so I’m proud to be the first,” he said. “My mom’s dad was killed out at the airport in 1943 helping build what’s there today. He was pouring concrete. He had a wooden leg. He was a worker.
“I have history in this city and my desire is to see it back to being alive like it was when I was a kid,” Carlisle said, referring to people shopping or getting a nice dinner or just a nice walk window shopping.
Carlisle noted that he also served on the city’s code enforcement board for eight-and-a-half years.
“I do want to see the city take care of the waterfront and make it more enjoyable to go to,” he said. “I spent a lot of days down there as a kid swimming and playing with my friends.
“So, yes I am for Sebring. I am for the people, not to judge them or tell them how to live, but to make a city they are proud to live in. I want to be re-elected so I can carry on the work we have started to make Sebring alive again.”
