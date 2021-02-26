AVON PARK — With the success of the “Reverse Advent Calendar,” which encouraged participants to give something (as opposed to getting something) each day as a way to help those in need, Ridge Area Arc has created a Lenten Food donation project on the same premise.
The need for food in the agency’s group homes continues and Lent is a season for both giving and giving up food. Participants are encouraged to count down the days to Easter by adding an item each day to a box.
The Lenten Food donation project will benefit Ridge Area Arc as participants add one non-perishable food item to a box every day until Good Friday, culminating in a box full of food just in time for Easter. Then, on Good Friday, April 2, simply take the box to Ridge Area Arc or any of the three chamber offices. The boxes will be distributed to Ridge Area Arc’s five group homes for holiday celebrations.
All the items suggested on the calendar are inexpensive and easy to find. Donations may be dropped off at Collection Sites:
Ridge Area Arc, 4352 Independence St. in Avon Park; Avon Park Chamber Office, 28 E Main St.; Lake Placid Chamber Office, 18 N. Oak Ave.; Sebring Chamber Office, 227 U.S. 27 North.
Need more information? Call Donna Scherlacher at 863-452-1295, ext. 106.