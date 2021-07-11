SEBRING — District educators are preparing for something new in the upcoming school year at the elementary and middle school level — new English language arts curriculum.
Curriculum is what is taught in a given course or subject and curriculum also refers to the interactive system of instruction and learning with specific goals, contents, strategies, measurement and resources.
In grades K-5 the School Board of Highlands County will be using Amplify CKLA (Core Knowledge Language Arts) Florida.
In grades 6-8 the curriculum is HMH Into Literature Florida. Houghton Mifflin Harcourt is an education resource company.
Following this year’s review process, high schools voted to postpone the adoption of English language arts (ELA) curriculum. The ELA materials will be reviewed during the 2021-22 school year, following the district’s textbook adoption review process.
Professional development trainings for teachers, instructional coaches, and administrators started this past week, and will continue through Aug. 6, to support schools in the initial implementation of the new curriculum.
During these trainings, publishers work with teachers to understand the design principles and organization of materials, lesson components, and instructional routines. Throughout the school year, additional trainings will be offered to strengthen implementation based on teacher and school needs.
What does the curriculum change mean to students?The district responded stating, students need daily practice discussing and writing about informational and literary text and other media in order to be successful in college and their careers. We give our students the support they need to read texts closely, then challenge them to speak and write about what they have read or viewed using evidence to back up their positions.
Supporting our students’ ability to read critically, build arguments, cite evidence, and communicate ideas today prepares them to be better citizens tomorrow.
Students acquire the foundations for reading. Our younger students are afforded systematic and explicit instruction and practice with foundational skills in reading.
Reading foundations are approached with equal importance to building knowledge and vocabulary through worthwhile complex read alouds.
Older students who may have gaps in foundational skills are supported with effective interventions to rapidly bring them up to speed.
What does the curriculum change mean to parents?Students will be immersed in a variety of topics throughout the year to engage in a wide range of speaking and listening, writing, and reading tasks and activities related to these topics.
Parents can help their children be successful in the new curriculum in a number of ways:
• Provide an area at home that supports learning.
• Ask about and listen to what their child is learning at school.
• Make sure their child completes all his/her homework.
• Stay connected with their child’s teacher.
One veteran elementary teacher who participated in the district’s instructional materials review process wrote, “One reason I like Amplify so much is that the listening and learning domains are easily brought to life through engaging and meaningful activities. For example, our first grade students re-enacted the Boston Tea Party and Lewis and Clark’s expedition out west, and had a Mayan dig to name a few.
“I also like how the domains aren’t presented in a one and done style. They progress through the grade levels. This allows students to have background knowledge to build upon when they encounter the unit in the next grade level. I believe this helps to cement the learning.”
District ELA/Reading Specialist K-12 Tina Starling said, “Students read worthwhile texts. By reading rich, challenging texts that build our students’ understanding of the world, we empower them with the understanding that reading is their pathway to knowledge.
“We put meaningful, complex texts at the heart of nearly every lesson and set students up to do lots of reading on their own so that all of our students, regardless of their reading level, build their knowledge of the world, gain confidence with challenging texts, and develop the critical thinking skills and vocabulary necessary for long term success.”
Superintendent Brenda Longshore said, “Leading up to the adoption of new English Language Arts curriculum materials, we had over 80 stakeholders from both the elementary and secondary levels dedicate over 400 hundred hours, rigorously evaluating and analyzing the material.
“I greatly appreciate this group for their dedication to education and for the work they all did for the benefit of students and teachers.”