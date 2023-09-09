The Highlands County Master Gardener volunteers are gearing up for their annual “Let it Grow” Garden Festival and Plant Sale to be held Saturday, Nov. 18, at the Bert J. Harris Jr. Agricultural Center from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at 4509 George Blvd. in Sebring, FL.
Returning festival attendees look forward to purchasing plants that the Master Gardener volunteers have propagated and grown throughout the year. A lot of these plants are native to Florida or are items that are not typically found in area nurseries or big box stores. Other attendees look forward to purchasing plants that are offered by local vendors who bring their specialty plants to sell. These vendors will offer container plants, perennial and annual flowers, flowering shrubs, citrus and tropical/sub-tropical fruit trees, and exotic plants.
If you have attended one of our festivals, you know that the festival is not only about plants. The majority of vendors at the festival are mercantile vendors who offer an extensive variety of items for sale. The number of vendors has increased this year and the items they are offering for sale will provide you with the opportunity to purchase holiday gifts for the special people in your lives. Some of the items for sale will be handcrafted and hand-sewn items, jewelry, oil and photography prints, dog treats and apparel, macramé items, woven baskets, doll clothes and furniture, hand-carved gourds, pine needle crafts, handbags and totes, painted flower pots and vases, painted signage, detailed wood- turned items, quilts, pillows, ornaments, health care items, stained glass creations, ceramic items, decorative items, wreaths, rag rugs, irrigation tools, and hand woven reed baskets.
We are always looking for additional new vendors to increase the variety of items for sale at the festival. If you have a cottage industry (or know someone who has such) and would like to become a vendor at the festival, contact the Ag Center at 863-402-6540 and ask for a vendor application. Outside vendor fees are $45 for an approximate 12-by-12-foot space.
Many attendees enjoy the silent auction and raffle and find it one of their favorite parts of the festival. Local businesses and individuals, some of the vendors, and Master Gardeners themselves donate merchandise and gift certificates to auction/raffle off.
Other attendees think the orchid and succulent classes are the best part of the festival. Both classes will be offered again this year, as well as a couple of propagation demonstrations. Not only is information on how to care for these plants, but you will also be able to take away an orchid or succulents that you have potted under the expert tutelage of our instructors. The class fees are reasonable, and you won’t be disappointed with the plants you take home.
Food trucks and food vendors will serve up Hawaiian shaved ice, fresh fruit concoctions, barbecue pork and chicken, baked beans, cole slaw, macaroni and cheese, sandwiches from Firehouse Subs, corn cheese Arepas, plus a lot more.
Four musical groups have agreed to play at the festival. Seating will be available both inside and outside for attendees to sit and listen to the musicians.
Several non-profit vendors will be onsite to provide information about the services they offer through their organizations, such as the Sebring Lions Club. The Supervisor of Elections Office will register voters and answer questions. Avon Park, Lake Placid, and Sebring Historical Societies will have information on Florida history and gladly relate stories to you. You can also learn about beekeeping, managing trees in the area, and quilting. Sebring Angels, the Humane Society, and Heartland Cat Rescue will also be onsite to showcase their furry friends and assist with the opportunity to provide a forever home for that special pet. Toby’s Clown Museum will be onsite to entertain children and the child in you.
For more information, call the Highlands County Extension Office at 863-402-6540.