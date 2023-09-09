The Highlands County Master Gardener volunteers are gearing up for their annual “Let it Grow” Garden Festival and Plant Sale to be held Saturday, Nov. 18, at the Bert J. Harris Jr. Agricultural Center from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at 4509 George Blvd. in Sebring, FL.

Returning festival attendees look forward to purchasing plants that the Master Gardener volunteers have propagated and grown throughout the year. A lot of these plants are native to Florida or are items that are not typically found in area nurseries or big box stores. Other attendees look forward to purchasing plants that are offered by local vendors who bring their specialty plants to sell. These vendors will offer container plants, perennial and annual flowers, flowering shrubs, citrus and tropical/sub-tropical fruit trees, and exotic plants.

