SEBRING — Music will be in the air Sunday, Sept. 25 at Turn 2 Brewing Company in Sebring. Located on Tanglewood Drive outside the Tanglewood entrance, the popular venue will host Let the Kids Play, a fundraising event aimed at providing musical instruments for middle school-aged students who are interested in or already playing music.
Let the Kids Play is family-friendly and has something for everyone. It will feature a dunk tank, water slide, raffles, face painting, food and live music. Events start at noon and the last band takes the stage at 8:30 p.m. The fun continues until the last band finishes.
The live music will showcase six bands: Ransom at 1 p.m.; Calico at 2:30 p.m.; Honey at 4 p.m.; Krooked Creek at 5:30 p.m.; Seasons Change at 7 p.m.; and Hard Candy at 8:30 p.m.
These bands, like four of ‘em, show up every time we have one of these,” said McCallum. “I just call them up and they come play for free.”
While the goal is to collect physical instruments, they are also accepting donations of gift cards and cash. People in the community have already begun dropping off instruments ahead of the Sept. 25 event.
Beau McCallum coordinates a group of men and women who get together and hold fundraisers two or three times a year, as a way to give back to the community. “Guys and girls, musicians, carpenters, whatever. And nobody gets paid,” said McCallum. “Not any of the vendors, not any of the bands, nothing. They’re just all good people that want to help out.”
For the fall season, they let the musicians decide what the next fundraiser would be.
“We do benefits for the vets, battered women’s shelter, and since all these bands come and play these gigs for free, they said ‘hey, what do you guys want to do this time?’”
McCallum and his group have held each of their events at Turn 2 Brewing Company in Sebring, with all the money raised going right to the charity.
“Herb and his wife Carolyn are gracious enough to let us do these here at the brewery, so all that goes to the charity every time,” said McCallum.
So far, McCallum and company have been brought drum kits, bass guitars, electric guitars, acoustic guitars, a violin and wind instruments such as flutes, trumpets and even a bugle.
“We really got some neat quality instruments back there,” McCallum said.
And it’s OK if the donated instrument needs work. McCallum has partnered with people who can fix and polish them, including someone to work on the stringed instruments.
“We have a guy that’s really good at doing it,” said McCallum. “So, any stringed instrument that comes here is going to be really well taken care of, ready to go.”
McCallum said he wanted to give the people who have given their blood and soul to these events, a chance to choose the next cause.
“I was giving them consideration for being the backbone of the events every time and letting them choose. And we’re targeting kids going into seventh grade band. If we can help them or just kids in middle school that don’t have money to get a guitar or something like that. Give them all we can get them.”
What’s great fun and entertainment without equally great food and beer? Attendees will be able to take advantage of all-you-can-eat, all day for $15 for adults and $10 for children. “We’ve got a good menu,” said McCallum. “All the food is donated. We’re almost up to where we’ve got everything we need to feed 350 people. I mean, this is a little army of people that do this. Two or three times a year we get together and take care of it, give back to the community.”
“We’ve got all the local restaurants and businesses have just been phenomenal. We’ve gotten $3,005 worth of gift certificates and golf packages for the raffle so far, and a lot more coming in, we expect to have like $5,000 worth of merchandise just for the raffle,” McCallum said.
Owner of Turn 2 Brewing Company, Herb Somers, is happy to host McCallum’s events.
“Two of our personal things are kids and veterans,” said Somers. “So, we try and give back to the community in any way we can.”
“It’s about kids, about musical arts,” added Somers. “Which creates creativity out there in the community. And we want kids to be able to do that. We’re losing that in our schools now. So, I’m kind of really glad that they’re doing this, you know, to benefit the kids.”
Somers said there was already a lot of volunteers working on the event. “We’ve probably got an army of 30 people coming to help, plus my staff, which would be another five or six,” said Somers. “And then on top of that, there’s supposed to be some other people that are coming to help as well.”
Once the donated instruments are fixed up and ready for use, McCallum hopes to have enough funds to buy some new instruments as well.
“My goal for the raffle is $5,000 worth of prizes, and we’re at $3,005 now. And they’re just starting to roll in.”
According to McCallum, they almost didn’t have the water slide. When the person who planned to donate it had a family emergency and couldn’t do it, employees of the Cohan Radio Group stepped up.
“Lindsey and Andrew and Olivia from over there at Cohan Radio Group went in together and paid for the waterslide.”
McCallum said he’s been here eight years and started doing the fundraisers seven years ago. “And it’s mostly the same people. You know, they come every time. They’re just like, ‘hey, do you got something going? Alright, I’m in.’ People will go selflessly give themselves to help others.
“We love doing this. It actually, you know, runs me ragged, but I like it.”
Let the Kids Play takes place starting at noon on Sunday, Sept. 25 at Turn 2 Brewing Company, 4496 Tanglewood Drive in Sebring. For more information, contact Beau McCallum at 360-333-7383.