SEBRING — Music will be in the air Sunday, Sept. 25 at Turn 2 Brewing Company in Sebring. Located on Tanglewood Drive outside the Tanglewood entrance, the popular venue will host Let the Kids Play, a fundraising event aimed at providing musical instruments for middle school-aged students who are interested in or already playing music.

Let the Kids Play is family-friendly and has something for everyone. It will feature a dunk tank, water slide, raffles, face painting, food and live music. Events start at noon and the last band takes the stage at 8:30 p.m. The fun continues until the last band finishes.

