SEBRING — Highlands County has now sent its letter to the Florida Legislature opposing House Bill 569 and Senate Bill 620.
The proposed laws would allow businesses to claim damages from a county or municipality if that local government enacts or amends certain ordinances or charter provisions that cause at least 15% losses of revenues or profits.
County Attorney Sherry Sutphen said Tuesday, during the Board of County Commissioners meeting, that she had heard this is a “knee-jerk reaction” by state government to counties and cities that did not follow instructions to stay open in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic, but has far-reaching unintended consequences.
She said legislators have made changes to the bills, but not significant positive ones. If needed, she said, she can draw up a second letter reiterating the county’s position.
Sutphen said attorney Bert J. Harris III, who represents the Town of Lake Placid, composed a similar initial letter in opposition with more of a “kick” to point out the flaws in the laws.
She said the county letter didn’t carry the same language but had a “kick” of its own, pointing out how the Legislature, if the law were applied equally to the state, would find itself on the wrong end of these laws.
“These bills do not apply to the Florida legislature, but if they did, simple yet important things like generator backup requirements for nursing homes, the ban on indoor cigarette smoking, the elimination of internet cafes and penny arcades, the ban on greyhound racing and the ban on offshore oil drilling, to name a few, would all have been subject to these bills when implemented,” the letter states.
The letter states that the bills only serve to create new lawsuits. A business owner is not required to have raised any issues with a local government about a proposed ordinance or charter provision.
“Other than a business existing for three years prior to the time [that] a claim is submitted, NOTHING (sic) further is required,” the letter states.
Florida Senate and House of Representatives websites still have the bill as moving through committees and subcommittees.