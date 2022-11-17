Dying Manatees Florida

A manatee floats in the warm water of a Florida Power & Light discharge canal, Jan. 31, 2022, in Fort Lauderdale, Fla. Lettuce will be on the menu again this year for Florida manatees in an effort to slow the starvation deaths of the beloved marine mammals, wildlife officials said Wednesday.

 LYNNE SLADKY/AP PHOTO, FILE

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Lettuce will be on the menu again this year for Florida manatees as part of an effort to slow the starvation deaths of the beloved marine mammals, wildlife officials said Wednesday.

Plans are already in place to resume an experimental feeding program at a warm-water power plant near Cape Canaveral. Last year, about 202,000 pounds (91,600 kilograms) of lettuce was fed to manatees that gather there by the thousands when the weather turns colder.

Recommended for you