FORT BASINGER — The Second Annual Heritage Festival at the Edna Pearce Lockett Estate continues today on the west bank of the Kissimmee River, south of U.S. 98 and east of County Road 721. You will find driving directions to Fort Basinger, though Google still believes it is a ghost town.
To understand and feel the aura of this magical place, you simply must visit and walk in the footsteps of the Pearce family.
Fort Basinger was built as a military supply depot in 1837 and was used as a base for the Battle of Okeechobee by Zachary Taylor in the Second Seminole War. After the war, the fort was abandoned and burned by those Seminoles who refused to move to Oklahoma.
In 1874, John Mizell Pearce, who served in the Confederate Army, was deeded a homestead of 157 acres on the river, that included the site of the old military fort. John and his wife Martha raised nine children on that homestead. He first built a log cabin, then later a simple frame house of boards.
While expanding the cattle business, John also ran a ferry boat across the river. Steamboats plied the river from Kissimmee to Okeechobee after 1880. Captain John owned the last steamboat on the river, the MARY BELLE. By 1915, roads and railroads ended the steamboat era.
In 1894, John and Martha’s son Sydney, or Sid, married Nellie Virginia Hollingsworth. Together they had four children including Edna Mae, Pearl, Ruth and Leland Clifford.
In 1897, Captain John died. Sid and his mother Martha took over the cattle business. The Pearce women, like the Pearce men, were larger than life in their accomplishments. Martha enlarged or built the one story house, the part that is the present living room.
Sydney expanded the cattle business. In 1910 he had the steel bridge built by Champion Bridge Company of Wilmington, Ohio. The sign from that bridge is displayed at the estate.
He was law enforcement in this remote area. In 1910, he built the Fort Basinger school house across Route 98, north of its present location
In the steamboat era, 1880-1915, the town of Basinger on the Okeechobee side and Fort Basinger on the Highlands side were booming. Both became ghost towns when the railroad bypassed Basinger for Okeechobee. Sons and daughters of ranchers were taught grades 1-8 at Sid’s school house. After Edna and Pearl graduated from college, they taught at the school until 1934.
Sid retired in 1934; Edna and Pearl took over the cattle business, as their brother died. Edna raised thousands of cattle, acquired more land, was a founder of the cattlemen’s association and Highlands General Hospital.
She served three terms in the Florida House of Representatives, had U.S. 98 paved, and had the present bridge over the river built in 1953, named after her father, Sydney Pearce. In 1953, Edna married William Lockett, an English Wool merchant, hence the name, Pearce Lockett Estate.
They lived in England five years, she returning twice a year to manage the ranch. Upon his retirement in the 1960’s, they returned to live in the home her grandmother had built, though she enlarged it and built the second story. William James Lockett died 1977; Edna Pearce Lockett passed away 1991. Both are buried in Sebring cemetery. Her ancestors, including Captain John Pearce, are buried in the family cemetery at the estate.
After Edna’s death, a government agency, South Florida Water Management District owned and ignored the property 20 years, They let the barn fall in and did no maintenance. In 2017, a judge ordered the 17-acre home estate sold. Butch Thompson, a Venus businessman, and his wife Donna bought and began the massive restoration. They then formed the Heritage Association of Highlands County, a non-profit corporation, with other historians and opened the gates to share this treasure in April 2021, sponsoring the 100th Anniversary of Highlands County festival. This was the first time the estate had been opened to the public in 147 years.
That day was Patriot’s Day, when Paul Revere rode out of Boston to spread the alarm and the British marched to Lexington/Concord and fired the shot heard around the world, starting the American Revolution.
At that event Highlands Chapter, Sons of the American Revolution dedicated a 450-year-old live oak tree to honor the original Liberty Tree the British cut down in 1775. The bronze plaque highlights the role of live oak for frames and bracing knees after the revolution, of US Naval Frigates. USS Constitution with her heart of live oak was so strong, British cannonballs could not penetrate her hull planks, giving her the name Old Ironsides.
The dedication of the Liberty Tree was a highlight of the 2021 festival.
Today at noon, Highlands Chapter, with Okeechobee SAR and DAR will hold a similar event at the Pearce Lockett Liberty Tree. The live oak has been accepted as a member of the exclusive Live Oak Society for live oak trees over 100 years old. In the organization, the trees are members, not the owners.
The ceremony will include members of SAR in colonial uniforms and DAR in colonial dresses. A black powder musket firing salute will be fired, as at the dedication a year ago.
The public is invited to witness this, followed by a photo session at the Liberty Tree.
DAR and SAR will have a booth near the Liberty Tree and assist with house tours as well. Ancestry assistance is offered to those whose ancestors supported the American Revolution, and anyone descended from those founding Fathers is welcome to become members and take part in these events.
As you step back in time, enjoy the ceremony and consider carrying on the heritage you may have inherited from your ancestors.