The Heartland Library Cooperative consists of seven libraries from five adjacent counties in central Florida and a mobile library that services those areas as well. These libraries offer a wide variety of services and items to borrow.
Libraries are not what they used to be, believe me! Highlands County Libraries now offer Homework Help and Tech Help services, board games, and internet hotspots. Libraries across the nation have been evolving along with their community needs so allow me to shed some light on library do’s and don’t’s.
Do get a library card. The first step to using the library is getting a free library card. This can be done by showing you are a resident of one of the following counties: Highlands, DeSoto, Glades, Hardee, or Okeechobee. You can “prove” residency by having a valid ID with a local address or you can provide a piece of postmarked mail with your name and local address. Once this has been established, staff will issue your card for immediate use – now the fun begins.
Do check out whatever you want. With that snazzy new library card burning a hole in your pocket, you might be tempted to check out the first thing you see. That is your privilege. However, if you find that one particular item evades you, please direct yourself to the circulation desk.
Do ask questions if you need help. At the circulation desk, you will see friendly faces who will answer almost any question you have. You will also retrieve DVDs, pay overdue fines, and request items from other libraries at the circulation desk. The circulation desk is pretty much the place to go for any questions you may have; we also love to give recommendations. Ask about some of our favorites.
Don’t be late. Books, magazines, and music CDs circulate without late fees. This doesn’t mean you can keep them forever, but it does allow us to show our patrons grace when challenging obstacles arise. We still enforce a 14-day loan period for all items that are borrowed. Remember, you can get renewals, or extensions, for items that don’t have a waitlist. Simply call your local branch to secure that renewal. Our circulation policies can be found online at www.myhlc.org.
Don’t be embarrassed. We understand that “life happens” so please don’t stay away if you have fines that you aren’t able to pay. A library is a public place and we welcome everyone to all events that we host ... fines or no fines. You can also read books inside the library, look at magazines inside the library, and use the WiFi ... fines or no fines.
Don’t be afraid to enjoy yourself. Libraries are not the place for raucous laughter or obnoxious cellphone calls but, libraries are no longer silent mausoleums for old books. Inside many libraries, you might find people loudly typing on keyboards, friends chatting for a quick minute between running errands, and unhoused persons taking a nap in the A/C. In the children’s area, there will be laughing, coloring, and sometimes activities that can get a little boisterous. We love seeing kids get excited about reading. Everyone is welcome at the library.
If you have questions about your library account or getting a card, call your local branch to get more information. Be sure to ask if they publish a monthly newsletter. To keep up with Highlands County Library System news and events, like and follow the Highlands County Board of County Commissioners’ Facebook page. National Library Week is April 23-29 so be sure to swing by your local library branch and say, “Hi”.