The Heartland Library Cooperative consists of seven libraries from five adjacent counties in central Florida and a mobile library that services those areas as well. These libraries offer a wide variety of services and items to borrow.

Libraries are not what they used to be, believe me. Highlands County Libraries now offer Homework Help and Tech Help services, board games, and internet hotspots. Libraries across the nation have been evolving along with their community needs so allow me to shed some light on library do’s and don’ts.

