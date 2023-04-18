SEBRING — A display of creativity in color, concept and imagination was recognized at the Kids Tag Art Awards of Distinction event Thursday evening at the Circle Theatre, Sebring.
It’s the 12th year for Kids Tag Art, a program of the Highlands County Tax Collector’s Office, that raises funds for local schools’ art programs.
Highlands County Tax Collector Eric Zwayer said since 2011 the program has raised nearly $150,000 for local school art programs.
Zwayer noted Alan Jay Wildstein’s partnership in the Tag Art program along with the partnership of the School Board of Highlands County, which makes it possible, and the partnership with the Champion for Children Foundation.
The Kids Tag Art program originated in Polk County and Highlands was the second county to do it. Today, more than 20 counties across the state have implemented the program, he noted.
Zwayer believes the program has raised about $3 million for art in schools.
Wildstein said they are proud of the young people represented and recognized the parents and educators. “It is a night to honor the students and their work,” he said.
School Board Coordinator of Communications John Varady said this is a positive event, calling the students’ art amazing. He thanked the students on behalf of the School Board.
“We have students in our schools, in our communities, who bring so much to the table at a very young age,” he said. “They demonstrate academic excellence, athletic ability, artistic abilities and leadership.”
There were a total of 35 Award of Distinction winners, five from each of the district’s seven elementary schools that participated in the program (Avon and Park elementary schools did not participate).
Many of those Distinction winners were present at the Circle Theatre where they were recognized for their efforts.
The Choice Awards winners announced Thursday were as follows:
• Winsley Leonard, of Sun ‘N Lake Elementary School, received the Champion for Children Choice Award.
• Aubree Soucy, of Lake Country Elementary School, received the Alan Jay Choice Award.
• Verda White, of Sun ‘N Lake Elementary, received the Tax Collector’s Choice Award.
• Victoria Suazo, of Fred Wild Elementary School, received the Superintendent’s Choice Award.
After the program in the theater, the four winners’ tags were installed, for a one year stay, on vehicles related to their award. For example, Aubree’s tag will be on the Alan Jay Automotive Network’s courtesy vans.