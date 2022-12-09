Faster plant breeding and improved mosquito surveillance are among the 11 projects collectively awarded $261,723 by the UF/IFAS Dean for Research Office to solve practical problems via artificial intelligence.
To foster research collaborations in AI for agricultural systems, natural resources and human systems, the office created a program called “Launching Innovative Faculty Teams in AI” or LIFT AI.
A panel including UF/IFAS faculty and members of the UF/IFAS AI advisory board selected the winning projects from nearly two dozen proposals submitted by teams of scientists.
NVIDIA, which provided UF faculty with HiPerGator – the largest university owned computer in the world – will mentor the LIFT AI faculty teams on how to use HiPerGator to analyze data.
“UF/IFAS is committed to unlocking the transformational potential of artificial intelligence to address grand challenges faced by Florida and the world,” said Robert Gilbert, dean for UF/IFAS Research and director of the Florida Agricultural Experiment Station. “The AI research projects represented by these awards are innovative examples of the AI research frontier and the breadth of UF/IFAS research programs. There are opportunities for us across departments to advance our mission and help stakeholders.”
LIFT AI research will help in many areas, including plant-breeding and improving food flavor.
Genetics hold the key to plant breeding. Faculty in many disciplines – including microbiology and cell science, horticultural sciences and agricultural and biological engineering – will work to breed crops that can survive climate-related issues such as heat and rain as well as pests and diseases.
Scientists also will establish models to solve many other practical problems, such as mosquito control, said Damian Adams, UF/IFAS associate dean for research.
Projects selected for funding come from 10 UF/IFAS academic departments as well as five research and education centers across Florida:
• Title: Advancing Precision Mosquito Control Applications Through Deep Learning and Stakeholder Knowledge (Florida Medical Entomology Laboratory – Vero Beach / Entomology and Nematology, and Florida Museum of Natural History). Research funding: $15,000.
• Title: Understanding the Role of Host Genetics and Gut Microbiome in Autoimmune Diseases Using Artificial Intelligence. (Microbiology and Cell Science). Research funding: $26,133.
• Title: A.I.-Powered Prediction of Gain-of-Function Mutations for Enhanced Protein Function. (Microbiology and Cell Science; Forest, Fisheries, and Geomatics Sciences, and Horticultural Sciences). Research funding: $26,976.
• Title: DeepFlavor: using Artificial Intelligence to predict and understand flavor preferences. (Horticultural Sciences, Microbiology and Cell Science, and Food Science and Human Nutrition). Research funding: $14,900.
• Title: AI-based animal behavior analysis using computer vision and environmental sensors. (Agricultural and Biological Engineering — ABE; Animal Sciences – Penn State University, and ABE). Research funding: $20,000.
• Title: Dissecting genetic controls of plant root and shoot architecture using AI methods. (Horticultural Sciences, Environmental Horticulture, and Animal Sciences). Research funding: $24,025.
• Title: Real-time automated strawberry yield prediction system using color imaging and artificial intelligence (AI). (ABE, Gulf Coast Research and Education Center – Balm / Horticultural Sciences, Southwest Florida REC – Immokalee / Ag. & Biological Engineering, and Gulf Coast REC – Balm / Plant Pathology). Research funding: $24,718
• Title: AI-driven Phenomics to Advance Plant Breeding in Florida. (ABE, Mid Florida REC – Apopka / Horticultural Sciences, Gulf Coast REC – Balm / Horticultural Sciences, Horticultural Sciences, North Florida REC – Quincy / Agronomy, and Gulf Coast REC – Balm / ABE). Research funding: $34,984.
• Title: Fusing symbolic and sub-symbolic AI to lift the ceiling of predictability in breeding systems. (Horticultural Sciences, Agronomy, and ABE). Research funding: $20,000.
• Title: Visualization of Flavor for Breeding Premium Quality and Consumer Liked Fruits. (Citrus REC – Lake Alfred / Food Science & Human Nutrition, Gulf Coast REC – Balm / Horticultural Sciences, and Gulf Coast REC – Balm / Ag. & Biological Engineering). Research funding: $30,000.
• Title: Integrating High-Throughput Phenotyping into Genomic Evaluation to Advance Northern Quahogs Mercenaria mercenaria Breeding. (Forest, Fisheries, and Geomatic Sciences; Gulf Coast REC – Balm / Ag. & Biological Engineering, and Animal Sciences). Research funding: $24,987.