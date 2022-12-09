Wang and Choi

From left: Kevin Wang and Dana Choi – both assistant professors of agricultural and biological engineering – fly a drone at the UF/IFAS Gulf Coast Research and Education Center. Wang is working on research projects awarded through the “LIFT AI” program at UF/IFAS.

 COURTESY/UF/IFAS PHOTOGRAPHY

Faster plant breeding and improved mosquito surveillance are among the 11 projects collectively awarded $261,723 by the UF/IFAS Dean for Research Office to solve practical problems via artificial intelligence.

To foster research collaborations in AI for agricultural systems, natural resources and human systems, the office created a program called “Launching Innovative Faculty Teams in AI” or LIFT AI.

