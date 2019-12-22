SEBRING — Christmas decorating is red and green and gold, wreaths and trees, garland, glitter and tinsel and lights and more lights.
The way we illuminate for the holidays has evolved from candles to LED minis.
As fresh-cut Christmas trees became popular candles were the only way to illuminate them, but that posed many drawbacks including a major fire hazard by today’s standards.
The tradition of lighting the tree with small candles dates back to the 17th century and originated in Germany before spreading to Eastern Europe. The small candles were attached to the tree branches with pins or melted wax, according to High Country Lights.
Thomas Edison patented the light bulb in 1880 enabling a better way to brighten up the holidays without striking a match. Self-igniting matches were invented in 1805.
During the 1880 Christmas season, Thomas Edison introduced the first outdoor electric Christmas light display to the world. He displayed the lights outside of his laboratory compound in New York.
According to the Smithsonian Magazine, in 1882 at the Edison shop, associate inventor Edward Hibberd Johnson saw an opportunity.
At his Fifth Avenue, New York City, home, Johnson set up a tree by the street-side window of his parlor. He hand-wired 80 red, white and blue light bulbs and strung them together around it and placed the trunk on a revolving pedestal, all powered by a generator.
In the tradition of “the more the merrier” an 1884 New York Times article counted 120 bulbs on Johnson’s dazzling tree that year.
In 1890, strings of lights were mass-produced and department stores began displaying them in Christmas displays in their stores, according to High Country Lights.
In 1895, the first White House electrically lit Christmas tree was sponsored by President Grover Cleveland, which brought national attention to the trend.
General Electric started selling the first Christmas light kits in 1903 with the box stating, “No danger from lights on Christmas tree when Edison Miniature Lamps are used. No smoke, smell or grease. Lamps can be either bought or rented at low cost. Anyone can easily wire and put up the lamps if there is electric current in the house.”
More people began to purchase Christmas lights in the 1940s and 1950s as the lights became cheaper and people started decorating their houses as well as their trees to match elaborate department store displays.
Those old enough may remember bubble lights were once popular for Christmas trees.
In 1946, light manufacturer NOMA brought what was called the “bubble light” from the U.K. to the U.S. with an American patent, according to Christmas Designers. Within the plastic light casing, methylene chloride was heated to a very low boiling point, just enough to where it would visibly bubble through the plastic casing, hence the “bubble” light.
Despite the odd and somewhat gimmicky nature of the bubble light it swept the country and was incredibly popular for its time.
In 1966, G.E.’s new Merry Midget mini lights (which are still available today) were smaller, cheaper, and more outdoor-friendly, so people began lighting their houses all over the country with greater intensity, Christmas Designers note.
For those who wanted to decorate to the max, the mini lights offered an economical way, through low cost and low wattage, to brighten up the season.
The next holiday lighting game-changer came in 1998 with the LED Christmas light. LED (light-emitting diode) cost a little more, but lasts longer and are more efficient than the mini light, which means you can string them longer.
A box of a recently purchased string of 100-light mini-lights states that five sets of lights can be safely connected, which would total 500 lights.
A box of a recently purchased string of 50-light LED mini-lights states that 45 sets of lights can be safely connected, which would total 2,250 lights. Most decorators would likely run out of holiday cheer and funding well before setting up 45 strings of lights.
The LED light uses 95% less energy and lasts up to 100,000 hours and LED lights don’t have the same frustrating problem as older Christmas light sets when one light goes it causes the whole strand to go out.
Holiday lighting which was once for the rich and those whose houses had electric current, now is an inexpensive, energy efficient and easy way to brighten up the season.