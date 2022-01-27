Lincoln gets life for molestation of child

SEBRING — Robert Lincoln got life in prison Wednesday for lewd molestation of a child under 12.
Assistant Public Defender Bruce Carter asked Circuit Court Judge Peter Estrada to sentence the 70-year-old convicted sexual offender to time served, citing Lincoln’s heart disease and Parkinson’s disease diagnosis. Lincoln has been in the Highlands County Jail for more than four years, Carter told the judge.
“It is a progressive, degenerative disease … he’s going to require a lot of care at great expense from the state of Florida but it’s going to take a toll on him as well,” Carter told the court.
Prosecutor Corey Lenhart countered by saying Florida’s state prison system has adequate medical care for ill prisoners. She also asked Estrada to sentence Lincoln to life for the effect his crime had on his victim, who was 12 at the time of the molestation.
“I would argue, the victim doesn’t get to live as a normal person who was not exposed to this type of abuse,” Lenhardt told Estrada. “This will forever shape how she lives her life, forever shape how she raises her children, who she trusts around her children …”
She also read a letter from the victim’s mother to the judge: “We ask that you have no mercy on Bob. He deserves the maximum sentence,” Lenhardt read.
Carter worried that press accounts of the trial recounted the trial testimony of two victims, both 12 at the time of the molestations. He reminded the judge that Lincoln, who was only charged on one count, was to be sentenced only on that conviction.
A second witness told the jury during Lincoln’s December trial that Lincoln had also molested her. Her testimony was allowed under Florida’s Williams Rule, which allows relevant evidence of collateral crimes to be introduced at trial.
“Williams Rule (also known as similar fact evidence) is usually used to demonstrate intent and lack of mistake,” Assistant State Attorney John Kromholz told the Highlands News-Sun. “It is uncharged and does not add any counts – it is solely used as evidence to aid in proving the charged crime.”
“As a result of acts you committed upon the one victim, that’s what I’m sentencing you on,” Estrada told Lincoln. Citing the jury’s verdict, Estrada said, “The court finds you guilty of the offense of lewd molestation of a child under 12 and sentences you to life in Florida State Prison.”
Estrada also designated Lincoln a sexual predator. Though Estrada gave Lincoln credit for the four years he’s spent in jail, Lincoln will spend the rest of his life in jail.
Because the sentencing included remote testimony from relatives, Estrada would not proceed until everyone could see everyone else on the court screen. The Florida Supreme Court recently overturned a death penalty case after it was learned a woman giving a deposition remotely could not see the defendant on the screen, who was in a courtroom in another county.
Estrada asked Lincoln several times if he could hear the proceedings. Each time Lincoln – who wore assistive listening devices – indicated he could not hear, the judge had the lawyers repeat their arguments.